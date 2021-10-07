Media outlet rejects Dem super PAC's ad calling out AT&T for backing supporters of Texas abortion law

The Democratic super PAC American Bridge is encountering resistance in its attempt to punish AT&T for financially supporting sponsors of the state's controversial heartbeat law.

The ad was advanced by the Corporate Accountability Project, a project of the super PAC and co-chaired by former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards.

According to CNBC, the group's final ad submission included AT&T's name. It read: "AT&T helped fund the anti-abortion politicians who wrote the dangerous law." It adds: "Tell @ATT to get #Offthebanwagon."

The ad was rejected by a paper in Dallas, where AT&T's headquarters are located.

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE BLOCKS LANDMARK TEXAS ‘FETAL HEARTBEAT’ ABORTION LAW

In a statement to CNBC, The Dallas Morning News defended its decision.

"The Dallas Morning News reserves the right to edit or reject any advertising for any reason," said president and publisher Grant Moise. "We have been particularly cautious when advertising content assumes the intentions of another business. Our decision was based solely on our policy, not on any outside influences."

This week's incident underscored the high-stakes nature of Texas' ongoing abortion battle.

"Tactics like these are designed to instill fear and shut down conversation surrounding an issue on which there is actually strong pro-life momentum and consensus," Mallory Quigley, vice president of communications for pro-life group the Susan B. Anthony List, told Fox News.

WAPO FACT-CHECKER DINGS JAYAPAL FOR CLAIMING ‘MAJORITY’ OF US SUPPORTS FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ABORTIONS

"A majority of Americans support limits on abortion and want their duly-elected legislators – not judges or ‘woke’ corporations – to set abortion policy. It's no surprise that pro-abortion radical Cecile Richards is behind this effort to scare businesses into ostracizing half of their consumers. It's a desperate move from the side losing the abortion debate in the court of public opinion."

On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the abortion law, which garnered national attention when the Supreme Court allowed it to take effect.

Left-leaning activists have sounded alarm bells, warning that the high court's decision was a death knell for Roe.

American Bridge reportedly criticized AT&T and accused them of hypocrisy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is deeply disappointing that AT&T has taken such aggressive actions to silence its critics," said American Bridge vice president of strategic communications Julia McClain Downey.

"For too long, companies have gotten away with lip service around empowering women, while simultaneously financing the anti-abortion extremists who wrote this bill, causing a reproductive health crisis in Texas. The public deserves to know about AT&T’s hypocrisy and efforts to bury the truth."