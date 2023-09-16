Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Texas AG Ken Paxton warns Biden administration after defeating 'sham impeachment': 'Buckle up'

In a statement after his acquittal, Paxton told the Biden administration to 'buckle up'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘I wish’ passing gun laws would solve our mass shooting problem Video

Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘I wish’ passing gun laws would solve our mass shooting problem

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the devastating Texas mall shooting that left eight dead and seven injured. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a scathing letter directed towards the White House after he was acquitted of state impeachment charges Saturday.

Paxton, a Republican, was accused of corruption, bribery and unfitness for office by a bipartisan group of Texas state senators. All 12 Democrats in the jury voted for his impeachment, along with two Republicans: Sens. Robert Nichols and Kelly Hancock.

The attorney general was accused of misusing his political power to hire Nate Paul, a real state developer who employed Paxton's alleged mistress Laura Olson. Paul was indicted in June for allegedly making false statements to banks.

The jury needed 21 votes to confirm the impeachment, but a two-thirds majority was not reached. The vote finished just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO IMPEACHMENT CHARGES AFTER SENATE ADVANCES CASE TO TRIAL

Ken Paxton in front of Supreme Court

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/File)

"The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the Office of Attorney General and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House," Paxton's letter read.

"The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt," the embattled attorney general added.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF TEXAS REPUBLICAN ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON SET TO BEGIN

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick during Paxton impeachment trial day five

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, with counsel Lana Myers, right, oversees day five of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Paxton then accused the White House of promoting "lawless policies" and promised that President Biden will be "held accountable."

"Finally, I can promise the Biden Administration the following: buckle up because your lawless policies will not go unchallenged," the statement read. "We will not allow you to shred the constitution and infringe on the rights of Texans. You will be held accountable."

Ken Paxton sits in historic impeachment trial

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits with his attorneys, Tony Buzbee, left, and Dan Cogdell, during his impeachment trial in the state Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.  (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a statement, but has not heard back.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

