Ted Cruz in July predicted 100% odds of Biden pardoning son Hunter after Election Day

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in July said the odds of President Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, sit at "100%" – a prediction that came to pass on Sunday when the White House announced the president was giving his son a pass.

While many Republicans speculated that Biden would break his pledge to Americans about ruling out a pardon for 54-year-old Hunter, who was convicted in two separate federal cases earlier this year, Cruz seemed to foretell that the first son would get a pass sometime after Election Day.

"I'm going to place the odds that Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden at 100%. Hunter Biden will get a pardon as a result of this decision," Cruz said during his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," in July, referring to Biden’s decision this week to drop out of the presidential race.

"It will not happen till after Election Day. He's not going to do it before Election Day. But he's going to stick around. And after Election Day, I believe it is now 100% that Joe Biden will pardon Hunter," he added.

Cruz first predicted Biden would pardon Hunter in January during an episode of his podcast, putting the odds at that time at "95%."

Biden and his staffers had repeatedly said the first son would not get a pardon amid his federal felony gun and tax convictions.

Biden flip-flopped on Sunday, granting a sweeping pardon that not only covers the gun and tax offenses, but also any other offenses against the U.S. that Hunter "has committed or may have committed or taken part in" from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden wrote in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

On Sunday night, Cruz retweeted a May 31 post from Biden that read, "No one is above the law," and responded, "This aged like fine milk."

The Democrat president blamed "raw politics" for the unraveling of his son’s plea deal and claimed that Hunter was "treated differently" by prosecutors.

When the jury in the gun case found Hunter guilty of the three felony firearm offenses in June, Biden vowed to respect the rule of law.

"I am not going to do anything," Biden said after Hunter was convicted. "I will abide by the jury’s decision."

The broad pardon has lit a firestorm among lawmakers who are fuming over the president’s decision.

Fox News’ Digital’s Emma Colton contributed to this report.