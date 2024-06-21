In winning debate coin flip, Biden prioritizes podium position over closing statement

President Biden’s campaign chose to reserve the stage-right podium at Thursday’s debate over the opposing lectern.

By doing so, the Democratic nominee gave his Republican opponent, former President Trump, a choice of offering his closing statement first or last.

Trump chose to go last in offering a closing statement at the Atlanta debate.

Meanwhile, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was informed he did not qualify for the CNN-hosted debate.

That news led to about 50 Kennedy supporters protesting in front of CNN’s New York bureau on 10th Avenue Friday afternoon.

"Just watch, he’s going to be president," one of the lead demonstrators was heard shouting.

"RFK, let him speak. CNN, don’t be weak," others chanted.

Kennedy missed the threshold by qualifying in three of four requisite polls, while Kennedy’s representatives told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that the left-leaning network is displaying a double standard.

"The Kennedy campaign points out CNN is holding Kennedy to this requirement, but is not requiring Presidents Biden and Trump to meet this requirement by claiming they are each the presumptive nominee of a political party," Doocy said on "Special Report" Thursday.

Fox News has reached out to the Biden and Trump campaigns for further comment, while leaders from both parties underlined the importance of the two men going head-to-head.

"Given that there’s only two, and just given the discussion and talk about the preparedness of both candidates, I think people are looking to see Biden perform; looking to see how crazy Trump will be," former House Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley – who was ousted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in 2018 – told The Hill.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., conversely argued to CNN that Trump could take the helm of the debate by laying out how the Mideast is "on fire" under Biden.

"That's the thing you are going to see… what was the world like under Trump?" he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden and Trump campaigns but did not immediately receive responses.

Fox News' Grace Taggart contributed to this report.