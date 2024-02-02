Supreme Court refuses to block West Point from considering race in admissions decisions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined a request to block the U.S. Military Academy at West Point from using race as a factor in admissions decisions.

The Supreme Court had previously ruled that colleges and universities can no longer use the affirmative action practice, except for the U.S. military academies.

The group Students for Fair Admission had previously prevailed earlier at SCOTUS, which struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina last year.

"The application for writ of injunction pending appeal presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied. The record before this Court is underdeveloped, and this order should not be construed as expressing any view on the merits of the constitutional question," Friday's order read.