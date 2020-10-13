Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published

Supreme Court sides with Trump administration to end census count early

The Trump administration had asked the court to suspend a district court’s order

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with the Trump administration to stop the census count early instead of allowing it to continue through the end of October.

The Trump administration had asked the nation’s high court to suspend a district court’s order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. They said the census schedule was cut short to accommodate a July order from Trump that would exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.

This is a developing story

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election