Supreme Court to hear Title 42 oral arguments March 1

The Supreme Court of the United States has decided on a date for its hearings regarding Title 42.

Justices will begin hearing oral arguments regarding the challenged immigration policies on March 1.

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 on Dec. 27, allowing the Trump-era policy to remain in place until the justices hear a challenge from Republican-led states.

Oral arguments were originally intended to begin in February.

The policy, which was originally enacted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, allows immigration officials to quickly expel migrants on public health grounds.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan sided with immigration advocates last month who argued that the policy is no longer necessary, setting an end date of Dec. 21.

Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on Title 42's termination on Dec. 19.

In the 5-4 ruling given on Dec. 27, Justices Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas agreed to hear a challenge from Republican-led states during the February 2023 argu­ment session.

