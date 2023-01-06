Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court to hear Title 42 oral arguments March 1

Supreme Court originally expected to begin hearing oral arguments at some point in February

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
The Supreme Court of the United States has decided on a date for its hearings regarding Title 42.

Justices will begin hearing oral arguments regarding the challenged immigration policies on March 1. 

AS BIDEN VISITS BORDER, STILL NO APOLOGY OVER FALSE CLAIMS THAT BORDER PATROL AGENTS WHIPPED MIGRANTS

Immigrants bundle up against the cold after spending the night camped alongside the U.S.-Mexico border fence on Dec. 22, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Immigrants bundle up against the cold after spending the night camped alongside the U.S.-Mexico border fence on Dec. 22, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 on Dec. 27, allowing the Trump-era policy to remain in place until the justices hear a challenge from Republican-led states.

Oral arguments were originally intended to begin in February.

BIDEN FUMBLES DURING SPEECH, APPEARS NOT TO KNOW TITLE 8 BORDER LAW, MISLABELS CBP

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

A police officer patrols in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The policy, which was originally enacted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, allows immigration officials to quickly expel migrants on public health grounds.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan sided with immigration advocates last month who argued that the policy is no longer necessary, setting an end date of Dec. 21. 

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer in Del Rio, Texas directs a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves on June 16, 2021.

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer in Del Rio, Texas directs a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves on June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on Title 42's termination on Dec. 19.

In the 5-4 ruling given on Dec. 27, Justices Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas agreed to hear a challenge from Republican-led states during the February 2023 argu­ment session.

