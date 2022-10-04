States ignore Biden’s Medicaid plan for expanding abortion access

Despite a strong push from President Biden's administration, few states are taking up the federal government's offer to help pay for abortions via Medicaid.

Biden signed an executive order on August 3, aiming to provide for taxpayer-funded abortions.

However, few state Medicaid agencies are actually applying for federal assistance, according to a recent Politico report.

The order directed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider advancing "access to reproductive healthcare services, including through Medicaid for patients who travel out of state for reproductive healthcare services."

Politico spoke with 24 state agencies about their participation in Biden's plan.

Of the two dozen agencies, not a single agency was actively moving forward with plans to utilize Medicaid to fund out-of-state abortions.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time of its signing that the executive order "paves the way for Medicaid to pay for abortions for women having to travel out of state."

The White House's order raised eyebrows, however, as the well-known Hyde Amendment prohibits federal tax money from being used to fund abortions.

Additionally, all states where abortions have been banned since the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade already provide an exception for abortions to be performed if the mother’s life is in danger, and many provide exceptions for rape and incest.

At the time of the announcement, Jean-Pierre appeared confident that the order does not violate the Hyde Amendment.

"This [executive order] will not violate the Hyde Amendment," she said. "It is law, and we followed the law here."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.