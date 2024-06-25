Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

State Senator wins Dem primary in central New York, lining up showdown for pivotal swing seat

GOP Rep Brandon Williams is one of the most vulnerable House incumbents heading into November

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
New York state Sen. John Mannion, a former public school teacher, won the Democratic primary in New York's 22nd congressional district Tuesday night to face Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., in November. 

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks the district as one of the most competitive in the country, and Democrats are eyeing it as a prime pickup opportunity to retake control of the House next year.

His victory comes despite recent allegations that his New York State Senate office was a toxic work environment "including mistreatment, harassment, and retaliation," according to an unverified open letter signed by "Concerned Mannion Staff." Mannion told local outlet CNY that the accusations were a "false political attack."

Republican New York Rep. Brandon Williams

Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., is one of the most vulnerable House incumbents this cycle. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Williams' district in central New York includes cities like Syracuse and Utica.

It's one of 17 House GOP-held districts that President Biden won in 2020, making it a prime target for Democrats.

John Mannion and Sarah Klee Hood

Democrats John Mannion and Sarah Klee Hood faced off in a bid to challenge Williams in November. (Mannion For Congress/Sarah Klee Hood for NY)

Williams won his seat in 2022 with roughly 1.5% of the vote, and off-year redistricting has since changed his district's boundaries to include bluer areas.

The first-term Republican lawmaker is a Navy veteran and currently sits on the committees for Transportation, Science, and Education and the Workforce.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Williams is supporting former President Trump's reelection. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Williams came out in support of former President Trump in late January of this year, though with a lukewarm endorsement that didn't extol the former president directly.

"President Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. Our country is under immense pressure—inflation, chaos at the border, sanctuary cities, fentanyl, cashless bail, crime, energy costs—we can’t endure 4 more years of Progressive fantasies, we need a Republican in the White House. And I have always said our nominee will have my full support to turn this country around," Williams said on X after Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

