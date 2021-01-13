New 'Squad' member Cori Bush booed in House after calling Trump 'White supremacist in chief’

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., drew mixed reactions from her colleagues on Capitol Hill on Wednesday after calling President Trump a White supremacist as she spoke during proceedings to impeach him for a second time.

Bush – who is considered a member the chamber’s progressive "Squad" – said the "White supremacist in chief" needed to be impeached after inciting an insurrection last week, comments that appeared to evoke boos from some lawmakers.

"The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives," Bush said on the House floor. "The first step in that process is to root out White supremacy starting with impeaching the White supremacist in chief," Bush said.

PANIC BUTTONS RIPPED OUT OF ‘SQUAD’ MEMBER’S OFFICE BEFORE CAPITOL RIOT, AIDE SAYS

Bush defended her stance on Wednesday, asking in a Twitter post what it means when a Black woman is booed for denouncing White supremacy.

Bush’s comments come one week after Trump’s supporters laid siege on Capitol Hill in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s rhetoric has been blamed by Democrats and some Republicans for inciting the violent riots, which resulted in multiple fatalities, including the death of a Capitol police officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House began impeachment proceedings on Wednesday morning, and the motion was approved 232-197.

It is expected that impeachment proceedings will not be taken up by the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.