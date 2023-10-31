Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Speaker Johnson hits back at Senate opposition to House GOP Israel aid bill: 'Does not line up with reality'

'I'm ready to have that debate,' Johnson told Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Mike Johnson responds to attacks from Bill Maher, Jen Psaki: 'Not surprised' Video

Mike Johnson responds to attacks from Bill Maher, Jen Psaki: 'Not surprised'

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson sits down with 'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany to discuss the liberal media's attacks on his faith.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is hitting back at the Democrat-controlled Senate for criticizing the House GOP’s standalone bill to aid Israel.

Republican leaders released the text of the emergency aid legislation Monday, which includes just over $14 billion for Israel in its war against terror group Hamas. That money would be offset by siphoning funds from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – specifically, dollars allocated toward the IRS.

"If you ask people at the Pentagon, under oath or in a moment of truth, they will tell you the greatest threat to our national security is our own debt," Johnson told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday.

"It is in our national interest to support our great ally and friend Israel in their time of need. But we also have to keep our focus on our own financial stability. And so those things must happen simultaneously."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN ATTACKS SPEAKER JOHNSON OVER VIEWS ON 'SAME-SEX RELATIONS,' IGNORES PRESIDENT'S PAST COMMENTS

Schumer and Mike Johnson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Getty Images)

The bill separates Israel aid from Biden’s original request for $106 billion in supplemental aid, which also includes money for Ukraine and the southern border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Johnson’s bill on the Senate floor Tuesday. Schumer called the package "woefully inadequate" and denounced its offset provisions as "poison pills that increase the deficit and help wealthy tax cheats avoid paying their fair share."

JEN PSAKI BASHES GOP SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON FOR BEING A 'RELIGIOUS FUNDAMENTALIST'

"I would refer Sen. Schumer and anyone else who's a critic of this to the Treasury report that came out this week that indicates that we're going to have to borrow $1.6 trillion for the next six months to get the government in operation," Johnson responded in an interview Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called House Republicans' Israel aid bill a "poison pill." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"To suggest that it is a poison pill to have a pay-for in [$14.3 billion] overseas, is, I'm sorry, I just think that's something that does not line up with reality. And I think the American people largely agree with us. And so I'm ready to have that debate."

Johnson said the House would vote on the Israel aid bill Thursday or Friday.

It’s not immediately clear if it will get past the Senate and White House. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid Johnson a visit Tuesday after defending Biden’s supplemental request in a meeting earlier that day.

Blinken and Austin at Senate hearing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testify before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine a national security supplemental request on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I explained to him the reality of the House Republican majority, that it's important to our members that these issues be addressed separately," Johnson said without going into detail on the meeting.

"It does not mean that there's not a resolve here to handle all of our obligations, but we want to do it in a very deliberate manner that is financially responsible," he added. "And I don't think that's much to ask. And, in fact, I think we owe that as a duty to the people we represent."

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics