South Carolina congressman sponsors impeachment of President Biden

Several lawmakers have demanded Biden either resign or face impeachment

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Rep. Jeff Duncan has cosponsored articles of impeachment against President Biden due to a "foreign policy failure" in Afghanistan

Duncan, R-S.C., is lending his support to articles filed last week by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. In a statement, Duncan said it was time to remove the sitting president after his "gross negligence" led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and "resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis."

"I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces," Duncan wrote. "Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops."

AFGHANISTAN EVACUATION: DHS TO TAKE LEAD ON RELOCATING AFGHAN CITIZENS IN US, PSAKI SAYS

"The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge," he added.

Duncan insisted he did not make the decision lightly and that it "saddens" him to take such drastic action. 

MICHAEL GOODWIN: BIDEN'S EXIT FROM AFGHANISTAN IS A SURRENDER AND DEFEAT HE WANTS TO CALL SUCCESS

Greene applauded Duncan’s support, saying it was "time for Congress to hold this administration accountable." 

Greene last week introduced a trio of impeachment resolutions calling for Biden’s removal from office over a number of issues, including the withdrawal of the U.S. military presence from Afghanistan. 

PSAKI: BIDEN DOESN'T WANT KABUL TERRORISTS ‘TO LIVE ON THE EARTH ANYMORE’

The freshman congresswoman accused Biden of "dereliction of duty" following the Taliban’s takeover, alleging he "failed to secure the extraction of thousands of American civilians and Afghan Allies" and "armed our enemies" by leaving U.S. military equipment in the country.

The articles initially seemed unlikely to gain any traction in Congress, but the suicide bombing in Kabul on Thursday appeared to have changed the tune for some leaders. 

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Thursday called for Biden to resign following what he called a "sickening" event, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined him by saying that Biden – along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley "should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office." 

Rep. Jeff Duncan's office did not respond to a Fox News request for comment. 

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report. 

