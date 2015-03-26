Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 23, 2015

Senate votes to end public money for party conventions

By | Associated Press

The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to end public financing for political party conventions.

Republican Sen. Tom Coburn of Oklahoma, who sponsored the proposal with Democratic Sen. Mark Udall of Colorado, says taxpayers should not have to contribute, as they are doing for the two conventions this year, when the nominee has been decided.

Coburn says the public this year is spending more than $36 million for the conventions.

The measure, if it becomes law, would not take effect until future political conventions. The idea would need the House's OK.

The Senate vote was 95-4 for the proposal, which was presented as an amendment to a farm bill.