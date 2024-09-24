Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Senate unanimously passes bill bolstering presidential candidates’ Secret Service protection

The bill will enhance USSS protection for presidential nominees to the same level currently provided for a sitting president

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Secret Service acting director says Trump has 'highest level' of protection Video

Secret Service acting director says Trump has 'highest level' of protection

U.S. Secret Service acting Director Ronald Rowe told Fox News' David Spunt that former President Donald Trump is receiving the "highest level" of protection.

In the weeks following the nearly back-to-back assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump, the Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation that would boost Secret Service protection to major presidential candidates.

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced the Protect Our President Act, which will enhance U.S. Secret Service (USSS) protection for presidential nominees to the same level currently provided for a sitting president. However, a nominee is free to decline this. 

It would additionally extend that presidential-level protection to vice presidential nominees, in this case to Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

RICK SCOTT LEADS EFFORT TO UP SECRET SERVICE PROTECTIONS AFTER 2ND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

kamala-harris-donald-trump

A side-by-side of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

Additionally, the bill would require regular reporting from the Secret Service to leaders of the House and Senate on the status of candidates' protection. 

Such reports would include threat levels, security measures, costs, amount of personnel assigned and any needs that are unmet. 

 



