Senate GOP campaign arm sends Schumer gift basket for forcing vulnerable members to take filibuster stand

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Thursday brought a fruit basket to the Capitol for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, thanking the chamber's top Democrat for forcing his vulnerable members on the record in a vote to get rid of the legislative filibuster.

NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline foreshadowed the move in a December interview with Fox News.

"If Schumer continues down this path… I think we'll send him a gift basket or something," Hartline said.

"It's not about the rule itself. It's about why they do it," he added. "They're not trying to change the rules so they can more easily name post offices. They're trying to change the rules because they can't pass their crazy agenda without changing the rules."

Schumer, D-N.Y., however does not appear to have any qualms about forcing his members to take the tough vote, which would enable Senate Democrats to pass their two major election bills.

"As we debate these measures, the Senate will confront the critical question: Shall the members of this chamber do what is necessary to pass these bills and bring them closer to the president's desk?" Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "Today we have just taken the first steps that will put everyone, everyone on the record."