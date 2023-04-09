Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Senate chaplain doubles down after saying 'thoughts and prayers' are not enough after Nashville shooting

Covenant School shooting left 6 dead, including 3 children

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Fierce debate on Nashville shooting Video

Fierce debate on Nashville shooting

Biden wants gun control after school massacre.

Senate Chaplain the Rev. Barry Black called for action after a mass school shooting at Nashville's Covenant School left six dead, including three students, in Tennessee on March 27.

"I have been hearing, ‘You have my thoughts and prayers,’ and that is valid for any person, again, who has been told ‘pray without ceasing.’ But I also know that there comes a time when action is required," Black said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Black's comments come after a wave of calls by Democrats to reintroduce gun safety legislation following the Covenant School shooting in which 28-year-old shooter Audrey Hale killed three adults and three 9-year-old children before being shot dead by police.

Black said he always strives to be "in a spirit of prayer," continuing on to say that the "tipping point" for him was that the shooting took place in a church school.

TENNESSEE GUN BILLS TABLED BY GOP-LED COMMITTEE AFTER NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING

"It just was the tipping point for me to see 9-year-olds dying in a place that should have been a city of refuge, in a place that was preparing them not just for time but for eternity," Black said.

Senate Chaplain the Rev. Barry Black called for action after a mass school shooting at Nashville's Covenant School left six dead, including three students.

Senate Chaplain the Rev. Barry Black called for action after a mass school shooting at Nashville's Covenant School left six dead, including three students. (Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post via Getty Images / File)

Black, who has served as Senate Chaplain since 2003, did not address whether he received criticism from Senators after saying that "thoughts and prayers are not enough" shortly after the shooting took place. Black did say that members of the 118th Congress who attend his Bible study agreed to "fast and pray" on mass shootings, among other topics, and "how to do better with this problem."

NASHVILLE POLICE OFFICERS AT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING GIVE HARROWING FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT OF TAKING OUT SUSPECT

"These are challenging times in which people are hurting, and they are hoping that somehow government can help alleviate their pain," Black said on people's perception of government.

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 30, 2023.

Memorials for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting are placed outside the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 30, 2023. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital / File)

"I should not have to walk, as the chaplain of the Senate or as a citizen, into a Walmart wondering as I'm looking around whether or not an AR-15 is going to start spraying bullets. You know, what do I do? The Our Father or the Hail Mary?" Black said.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS 'TRANS COMMUNITY' IS 'UNDER ATTACK' AFTER NASHVILLE SHOOTING

Efforts to reintroduce gun-control legislation have gained momentum since the shooting, with the White House calling upon Congress to "do something." Republicans have instead said there is a mental health crisis facing the nation that no gun laws could fix.

Efforts to reintroduce gun-control legislation have gained momentum since the shooting, with President Joe Biden calling on Congress to "do something."

Efforts to reintroduce gun-control legislation have gained momentum since the shooting, with President Joe Biden calling on Congress to "do something." (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta / File)

"How many more lives must be lost before Congress is moved to act?" Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said at a news conference days after the shooting. "How many families must be torn apart?"

Republicans have previously opposed expanded funding for gun-violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arguing that such efforts would lead to "propaganda" for gun confiscation.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

