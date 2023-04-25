Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Sen. Manchin dragged on Twitter for criticizing Biden's Inflation Reduction Act after he cast pivotal vote

Manchin previously voted for the Inflation Reduction Act and called it a 'transformative bill'

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Joe Manchin: Weight of our own debt is the 'greatest threat we face' Video

Joe Manchin: Weight of our own debt is the 'greatest threat we face'

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., on revoking 'most favored nation status' for China, energy independence and reining in U.S. government spending.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was criticized on Twitter after he threatened to repeal President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Monday night despite being the deciding vote in its passing.

During a segment of "Hannity," Manchin accused the Biden administration of "breaking its word" on the legislation in its pursuit of a "radical climate agenda." He said he would do "everything" in his power to stop them — which included a threat to eliminate the law.

Manchin shared a video of the segment online saying: "The Biden administration is breaking its word to the American public by ignoring the text of the Inflation Reduction Act to pursue its radical climate agenda."

He added: "Let me be clear: if this continues, I'll do everything in my power to stop them — including voting to repeal the IRA."

JOE MANCHIN QUIETLY LOBBIED BIDEN ADMIN TO GRANT FUNDING TO CAMPAIGN TREASURER'S ORGANIZATION

Joe Manchin wearing a suit and tie

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., previously voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which he says he may now vote to repeal.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Several people who responded to Manchin were quick to point out that he ultimately was the reason the IRA passed in the first place.

"You gave them the deciding vote to do it and now are trying to pretend every bit of damage it causes isn’t your fault," Republican communication strategist Matt Whitlock said in response.

"Lol dude you did this," Daily Signal columnist Tony Kinnett responded.

MANCHIN’S WIFE BROKE 'CONFLICTS OF INTEREST' ETHICS PLEDGE, EMAILS SHOW

"You could have stopped it," another user responded.

Manchin looking down

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, exits the Senate floor following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.  (Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another said: "You literally made this mess Joe."

"Your fault man. Yours," said a user.

JOE MANCHIN HAS HELPED STEER MILLIONS IN FEDERAL FUNDS TO GROUPS LINKED TO HIS WIFE

Whitlock also shared a video of Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo, who asked Manchin during an interview if he regretted voting for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Manchin in the Capitol

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, makes his was to a closed-door briefing on Ukraine at the U.S. Caption on March 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the Defense Department briefed the Senate Armed Services Committee on the ongoing war in Ukraine.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

During the interview, the Democrat said: "No, not at all. The 'Inflation Reduction Act' will be the most transformative bill that we've ever had in the United States Congress as far as I’ve been there."

The IRA cleared the U.S. Senate on Aug. 7, 2022, after Manchin supported the bill and forced a 50-50 tie. The tie was then broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, and it cleared the chamber with a vote of 51-50.

Biden signed it into law later that same month, on Aug. 16.

