Sen. Bill Nelson says he has prostate cancer, having surgery

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson says he has prostate cancer and will have surgery on Monday.

In a statement Thursday, Nelson's office said the cancer was discovered early during a routine medical exam. The statement said extensive scans showed no evidence that the cancer had spread.

The 72-year-old Democrat says he has had no symptoms.

Nelson is in his third term in the Senate. He also served six terms in the House representing Orlando and the Space Coast.

In the statement, Nelson says he has been blessed with good health and looks forward to continue serving.