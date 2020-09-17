Schumer blasts Trump for remarks on 'blue state' coronavirus deaths: 'How low can he go?'

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted President Trump for blaming "blue states" for the high coronavirus death toll in America as a "monstrous" dismissal of lives lost.

"What a disgrace. It’s monstrous. Not a shred of empathy. Not an ounce of sorrow," Schumer said during a floor speech in the Senate Thursday. "What kind of demented person would say that those American lives don't count?"

Shortly thereafter, Schumer joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, at a coronavirus response news conference where he again slammed Trump's "blue state" remarks.

“What a despicable man. How low can he go," Schumer said as Democrats continued to pounce that Trump is trying to politicize the coronavirus.

The uproar came after Trump's Whtie House press conference Wednesday where he was showing off a graphic of coronavirus death trends in the nation and remarked that the number would be much lower "if you take the blue states out," Trump said referring to states that elect Democrats.

Trump was trying to make the case the nation is doing a good job "despite the fact that the blue states had tremendous death rates."

Trump continued: "If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We’re really at a very low level. But some of the states, they were blue states and blue-state-managed."

Nationwide nearly 200,000 Americans have died this year from coronavirus.

The Washington Post pointed out that about 53 percent of those deaths occurred in blue states and 47 percent occurred in red states. If Trump only wanted to count the 90,000 some deaths in states that vote Republican, that would put the U.S. as No. 2 in the world for deaths, only trailing Brazil, the paper reported.

The states with the most deaths in the nation are New York (D); New Jersey (D), Texas (R), California (D) and Florida (R).

With the exception of New Jersey, these states also have the biggest populations in America.

While New York was the epicenter of the crisis in the early days, the state has since gotten the virus under control and the positive test rate has been sitting around just 1 percent for months.