Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Steve Scalise
Published

Scalise says GOP working on resolution to condemn Biden's handling of China's surveillance flight

Republicans may introduce a formal disapproval resolution to condemn President Biden's handling of the Chinese spy balloon

Kelly Laco
By Kelly Laco , Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Biden admin argues economy is 'strong' ahead of the State of the Union Video

Biden admin argues economy is 'strong' ahead of the State of the Union

Senior Advisor to the President Mitch Landrieu defends Biden's economic policies ahead of the State of the Union address

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Tuesday that Republicans "may" introduce legislation that would condemn the Biden administration's handling of the Chinese spy balloon, which was carrying sensors and surveillance equipment.

"We're working on legislation right now dealing with the Chinese spy balloon. There's four different committees involved," Scalise told Fox News Digital during a press conference ahead of Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday. "And so as you can imagine, each committee is working though we haven't even had the classified briefings yet."

REPUBLICANS RIP BIDEN AFTER CHINESE SPY BALLOON SHOT DOWN: ‘OUR ENEMIES USED TO FEAR US’

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans may propose a resolution that disapproves of how President Biden handled the Chinese spy balloon.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans may propose a resolution that disapproves of how President Biden handled the Chinese spy balloon. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"You know, the Gang of Eight briefing that was supposed to be had hasn't yet been called yet. We're trying to get a full briefing with all of the members of Congress. [House] Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy has asked for a full briefing of all members of Congress to find out what really happened," he said.

"So we're still gathering more facts, working through that process. So we may have a piece of legislation, but it's not finalized yet," the GOP leader said.

Fox News was told by a senior House GOP source over the weekend that consideration of the resolution is "not 100%."

CHINA INSISTS SECOND SURVEILLANCE CRAFT OVER CARIBBEAN WAS ALSO THROWN OFF COURSE BY WEATHER

A large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

A large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

That source said that the resolution "is still being drafted" and that many lawmakers have questions about the balloon and may want answers before voting on the resolution.

While Republicans are likely to support the resolution, the question is whether Republicans can generate support among moderate Democrats from swing districts. Forcing Democrats to vote on the measure may be reason enough for Republicans to push for a vote.

5 BURNING QUESTIONS FROM CONGRESS ON BIDEN'S HANDLING OF CHINA'S SURVEILLANCE MISSION IN US AIRSPACE

The suspected Chinese spy balloon Columbia, Missouri.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon Columbia, Missouri. (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans have criticized how long it took the Biden administration to shoot down the balloon, which made its way for several days across the U.S. before being destroyed this weekend off the coast of South Carolina.

Commercial flights were grounded over the weekend in part because the Chinese surveillance balloon.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics