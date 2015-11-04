San Francisco voters reject measure to restrict Airbnb rentals

San Francisco voters have rejected a proposal to restrict Airbnb and a second ballot measure prompted by the city's housing crisis.

Tuesday's vote went against restrictions on Airbnb and a ballot measure to freeze construction of luxury housing in the Mission District.

Airbnb, by far the world's largest home-share platform, spent more than $8 million to defeat the measure.

Proposition F would have limited home-shares to 75 nights and required Airbnb and other hosting platforms to pull listings that exceed the limit.

With more than 90,000 votes counted, 58 percent of the voters rejected the measure.

A proposal to freeze development of luxury housing in the city's trendy Mission District also lost with 60 percent of the votes against it.

Mayor Ed Lee who swept through election victory had opposed both measures.