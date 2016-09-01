Ryan campaigning in battleground districts, trying put Wisconsin into play for the GOP this fall

House Speaker Paul Ryan was part of a major fundraiser for Republican members of the Wisconsin delegation in Milwaukee on Thursday that included current Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, sources told Fox News.

Ryan, R-Wisc., and other senior Wisconsin Republicans are pushing hard in a state which hasn’t gone Republican since 1984, including 2012 when Ryan appeared on the ticket with Mitt Romney.

A recent Marquette University poll shows Wisconsin is tightening at the national level, which is why Ryan and other are pushing in the Badger State down the home stretch to November, sources told Fox News.

Ryan will appear with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., this weekend for a tailgate fundraiser at Lambeau Field for House Republican candidates around the country, including Badger state GOP candidate Mike Gallagher. The event takes place before kickoff at the Wisconsin/LSU football game.

Gallagher is running to succeed Rep. Reid Ribble, R-Wisc., who is retiring. Gallagher will face Democrat Tom Nelson in a district around Green Bay that is a battleground district.

"Paul Ryan and his colleagues in the Wisconsin delegation are committed to victory this November and the funds raised will help us achieve that. Wisconsin Republicans are united behind our great group of federal lawmakers," said Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert. "The Wisconsin Congressional delegation consistently stands for hardworking taxpayers and they will be working diligently in the coming months to add Mike Gallagher, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District, to the team."

Besides campainging back homw, Ryan has recently campaigned for candidates in other swing districts or districts which could pop onto the board late.

In the past week he campaigned for Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., John Katko, R-N.Y., Tom Reed, R-N.Y., Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Tom MacArthur, R-N.J.

Ryan also recently campaigned with Republican candidate Jack Martins, who is running against Democrat Tom Suozzi in the seat now held by retiring Rep. Steve Israel, D-N.Y. on Long Island. In Pennsylvania, Ryan also campaigned for GOP candidate Brian Fitzpatrick who is running to succeed his brother, Rep. Michael Fitzpatrick, R-P.A. outside Philadelphia. Steve Santasiero is the Democratic nominate in what is regarded as a swing district.

In recent weeks, he’s also campaigned in Nebraska for GOP nomine Don Bacon, running against Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., considered to be one of the most-endangered Democrats in the country. He has also spent time campaigning for Reps. David Young, R-Iowa, and Rod Blum, R-Iowa, to of the most vulnerable Republicans this cycle.

Ryan campaigned in Minnesota for Rep. Eric Paulsen, R-Minn., and GOP nominee Stewart Mills. Mills is running against endangered Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., in the Iron Range of Minnesota.

The Speaker has also been busy campaigning for Rep. Bob Dold, R-Ill., another incumbent facing a challenging re-election.