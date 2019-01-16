Ruth Bader Ginsburg unable to attend February speaking event in NYC, organizers say

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg backed out of a scheduled appearance next month at the 92nd Street Y while she continues to recover from a recent early-stage lung cancer surgery, the organization said Wednesday.

The announcement came less than a month before the Feb. 6 event was set to be held.

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg regrets that she is unable to attend the talk with David Rubenstein at 92Y on February 6,” the organization said in a statement. “She is curtailing travel and focusing on her work while recuperating from recent surgery. We are working to secure a new date, and will be sure to let you know as soon as the event is rescheduled.”

The 85-year-old justice has missed recent court sessions and instead has been working from home, the court announced Friday — adding that her surgery recovery remained “on track.”

“Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required,” Supreme Court public information officer Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg underwent lung surgery in New York City last month to remove cancerous growths.

The 92nd Street Y – located in New York – still had the event listed on their website Wednesday, however, details on the date and time were not provided.

