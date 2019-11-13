Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments due to illness

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from oral arguments before the high court Wednesday morning due to an illness.

The court said Ginsburg, 86, remained home because of a stomach bug. While not having the opportunity to question attorneys during the arguments, she will be involved in deciding the cases.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG TREATED FOR PANCREATIC CANCER

"Justice Ginsburg is unable to be present today. She is indisposed due to illness, but she will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts or recordings of the oral arguments," Chief Justice John Roberts said from the bench.

Those cases are Comcast Corporation v. National Association of African American-Owned Media, et al., and Ritzen Group, Inc. v. Jackson Masonry, LLC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ginsburg missed arguments earlier this year, when she was recuperating from lung cancer surgery. She had additional treatment for pancreatic cancer over the summer.