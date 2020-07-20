Expand / Collapse search
White House
Russell Vought confirmed by Senate as director of the Office of Management and Budget

The Senate voted 51-45 to confirm the nomination

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas, Tyler Olson | Fox News
The Senate on Monday confirmed Russell Vought to serve as the director of the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

The Senate voted 51-45 to confirm the nomination. The director leads the president's budget office.

Vought has been leading the OMB since January 2019 in an acting role after the former director of the office, Mick Mulvaney, was tapped to be the White House chief of staff.

In March, Trump announced Mulvaney would be reassigned as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., would transition to his chief of staff position.

A well-known fiscal hawk, Vought has been one of the public faces of the president's budget. He has previously worked in various leadership roles with the House Republican Conference and the Republican Study Committee and was the vice president of the conservative Heritage Action for America.

“Russ has been a fearless advocate for the American taxpayer, and his unwavering fiscally conservative principles make him an outstanding choice to head the Office of Management and Budget,” Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James said Monday after the vote.

Vought was confirmed to be the deputy director of the OMB in early 2018 by a razor-thin margin after Vice President Pence broke a 49-49 tie. The vote was strictly along party lines.

Alex Pappas is a senior politics editor at FoxNews.com. 
