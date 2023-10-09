Rubio says Israel has 'no choice' but to seek 'complete eradication of Hamas'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "Israel has no choice but to seek the complete eradication of Hamas in Gaza."

"There simply is no diplomatic solution or ‘measured response’ available," Rubio wrote on X. "This tragically necessary effort will come at a horrifying price. But the price of failing to permanently eliminate this group of sadistic savages is even more horrifying."

His comments come as GOP lawmakers have been intensifying their calls for the Biden administration to aggressively support Israel in its defense against Hamas terrorist attacks that began Saturday, killing an estimated 700 people and injuring thousands others.

The White House called a press lid at 11:46 a.m. on Monday, indicating that they did not expect President Biden to have any more appearances. The White House confirmed Monday that 11 Americans were among the casualties from the attacks.

Meanwhile, the administration came under fire for holding a staff barbecue with a live band at the White House lawn on Sunday afternoon, just a day after the terrorist attacks began, which drew some criticism.

"President Biden has been consistently engaged in supporting Israel as they defend themselves against these brutal terrorist attacks," the White House told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy.

"Yesterday, after another call with Prime Minister Netanyahu and ordering the American military to provide aid to the IDF to ensure they have what they need, the President held a long-scheduled event to thank the hardworking non-political staff who keep the White House running — operating the kitchens, cleaning the White House, and helping keep the complex safe. This date was chosen because there were not White House activities that would require their work and they could bring their families. They deserve recognition, and no small, petty comments from partisan media or elected officials change that."

Rubio urged Israel to respond "disproportionately" to Hamas's bloody ambush and "to any futures attacks from any enemy."

"There can be no cease-fire, negotiated solution or peaceful coexistence with depraved barbarians who murder teen-aged girls, children & the elderly and then dump them in the streets of Gaza so bloodthirsty crowds can desecrate their bodies?" he posted Monday afternoon.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on Monday but also said he is "deeply distressed" by Israel's response.

Guterres addressed the ongoing conflict from the United Nations briefing room on Monday, telling reporters that "nothing can justify" Hamas' attack on Israel, which killed at least 800 people.

"I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians. I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages," Guterres said.

The official went on to criticize Israel's response to the violence, warning the country against harming innocents.

"While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law," he said. "I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in – no electricity, food or fuel. The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.