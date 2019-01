!--StartFragment-->

Marco Rubio called for "a ground force that defeats ISIS, made up of primarily Arab Sunnis," adding, "[the Islamic State has] to be defeated by Arab Sunnis themselves."

Rubio conceded that some U.S. special operators will have to be embedded alongside this new force.

"There would have to be American operators embedded alongside them," Rubio said. "The special operators are combat troops."

