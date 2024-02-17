Rowdy anti-Israel group gathers outside Ted Cruz's home for early morning protest: 'Harassing my family'

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was confronted by a raucous crowd of anti-Israel protesters Saturday outside his Houston home for a second time in one week.

In a post to social media Saturday morning, Cruz, who has been vocal about his support of Israel amid its war with Hamas militants, wrote, "For the [2nd] time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors & harassing my family. None expressed concern about Hamas’ Oct 7 murder of over 1200 or mass rapes of women & children."

The senator added, "I’m proud to stand with Israel."

Though it is not immediately clear whether Cruz was at his home when the protesters arrived, the footage shared online, which was captured from Cruz's front door, showed a little more than a dozen protesters holding signs and shouting anti-Israel chants.

One sign featured an image of Cruz's head above a red heart and the words "dead kids" listed below, while another individual held a sign that read, "STOP FUNDING GENOCIDE."

"Ted Cruz, you will see, Palestine will be free. Ted Cruz, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today," the protesters, almost all of whom rattled bells back and forth, shouted from the sidewalk running along the front side of Cruz's home.

"Ted Cruz, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," the group also chanted. Another chant by the group insisted Cruz "should be in jail" over his support for Israel.

In a followup post to X, Cruz shared a Jewish solidarity anthem, writing, "Am Yisrael Chai!"

Am Yisrael Chai, a centuries-old Hebrew phrase, translates to "The people of Israel live."

Cruz's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the protesters had previously gathered outside the senator's Texas residence.

Since the Oct. 7 outbreak of the war between Israel-Hamas, which was kickstarted after Iran-backed Hamas militants invaded southern Israel and slaughtered more than 1,000 innocent Israelis, Cruz has been an ardent supporter of Israel's efforts.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Cruz led his Republican colleagues in outlining concerns about a U.S.-based nonprofit that raises money for UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that critics have long said promoted an anti-Israel agenda in the Middle East and recently came under scrutiny for its alleged ties to Hamas.

The senators urged the DOJ to open a criminal investigation into the nonprofit, "it's principals, and its leadership for knowingly providing material support to foreign terrorist organizations, including Hamas."

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, Cruz said, "UNRWA has been providing material support to Hamas terrorists for decades, and UNRWA USA has been bankrolling that support. Foreigners who knowingly funded UNRWA would normally be subject to sanctions, but the Biden administration provided exemptions for those activities. However, the administration did not and indeed cannot exempt American citizens from criminal statutes prohibiting material support for terrorism."

He added, "Hamas's October 7 atrocities have underlined the need to robustly enforce American anti-terrorism laws, and AG Garland should open a criminal investigation into UNRWA USA for potential violations of those laws."

