Ronna McDaniel expected to coast to re-election as RNC chair

BERNALILLO, N.M. – The chairwoman of the Republican Party is expected to win another two-year term in office Friday during the closing day of the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting.

Ronna McDaniel took command of the party’s leadership in 2017 and members gathered at a New Mexico resort this week are set to keep her in charge.

RNC POISED TO PASS RESOLUTION AFFIRMING TRUMP SUPPORT

“I think there’s no sunlight [between] any member of this committee and the chairman,” Harmeet Dhillon of California told Fox News on Thursday morning. “We all think she’s done an amazing job and is going to be unanimously elected tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, McDaniel wrote an op-ed on FoxNews.com marking the two-year mark of the Trump administration. “President Trump will not be deterred from doing what is right for the American people,” she wrote. “As he enters the third year of his presidency, there is much more success still to come, and many more promises to be fulfilled for our future.”

“The president trusts her implicitly,” says longtime Massachusetts RNC member Ron Kaufman, who has known McDaniel all of her life. “This president did not know her that well [before his election. Now] he relies on her every day. They talk all of the time.”

Kaufman points to McDaniel’s counsel with the president in 2017 that led to his endorsement of Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate primary. Even though Strange, who had been appointed to the seat, lost the primary Kaufman says it was the right thing to do for the party.

“That’s one example of how she’s been able to lead this party and gain the respect every day of the president,” Kaufman said. “And the members feel that. They feel like we’re part of the team. And when you have the White House the RNC wants to be part of the team.”

Another area that’s been highlighted by supporters is the money raised during McDaniel’s tenure. More than $300 million in the last cycle. That’s significantly more than DNC raised during the same timeframe.

“Job #1 of a political party is raising the money that we need to elect our candidates and she’s overperformed,” Dhillon said.



