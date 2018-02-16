Ronan Farrow’s latest report accuses Trump of affair with former Playboy Playmate

Celebrity scion-turned #MeToo muckraker Ronan Farrow takes aim at President Trump in his latest New Yorker article, alleging the comander-in-chief had yet another extramarital affair more than a decade ago and hid it with the help of a powerful tabloid publisher.

The story alleges that Trump cheated on new wife Melania with former Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal after meeting her at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006. The piece alleges that McDougal wrote Trump “immediately took a liking to me, kept talking to me - telling me how beautiful I was, etc… It was so obvious that a Playmate Promotions exec said, ‘Wow, he was all over you - I think you could be his next wife.’ ”

Trump and McDougal reportedly began an affair after the party, which the former Playboy centerfold allegedly “memorialized” in an eight-page letter obtained by Farrow.

“McDougal describes their affair as entirely consensual,” Farrow wrote.

McDougal’s account “provides a detailed look at how Trump and his allies used clandestine hotel-room meetings, payoffs, and complex legal agreements to keep affairs—sometimes multiple affairs he carried out simultaneously—out of the press,” according to Farrow.

“This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal." — White House spokesperson

McDougal claimed that Trump offered her money after sex, but she declined it and told him, “I slept [with] you because I like you.”

Farrow alleges that American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, paid $150,000 for the exclusive rights to McDougal’s version of the events prior to the 2016 election. However, Farrow alleges that the company purchased the exclusive to bury it, as opposed to running the would-be bombshell.

“This is a favorite tactic of the C.E.O. and chairman of A.M.I., David Pecker, who describes the President as ‘a personal friend,’” Farrow wrote.

McDougal declined to tell Farrow details of her alleged relationship with Trump but said she regrets signing away her exclusive story to A.M.I.

“The company said that it did not print the story because it did not find it credible,” Farrow wrote about Pecker’s media conglomerate.

Farrow reported that he spoke with “six former A.M.I. employees” who claim the company “routinely” kills stories to protect particular people for various reasons.

McDougal ended the nine-month relationship in April 2007, according to Farrow.

The report makes other claims, such as Trump promising to buy McDougal an apartment for Christmas – but the White House has denied it.

“This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal,” a White House spokesperson told The New Yorker.

It is unclear if the Trump feature is the highly anticipated Farrow story that was recently teased by the Drudge Report – but speculation surrounding the story was that it would be about a media mogul.

Farrow famously helped expose disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as a sexual predator with his first piece in The New Yorker last year after NBC News curiously passed on the bombshell.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.