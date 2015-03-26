Romney, Ryan reunite to tout leadership, attack Obama policies

Mitt Romney and Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan resumed their tag-team campaign effort Monday, joining in New Hampshire to criticize President Obama’s policies on Medicare and the economy.

Ryan, R-Wis., in just his third week as the GOP vice presidential candidate, took the stage first to deliver his message that Obama indeed inherited a struggling economy, but that he has “made things worse.”

The stop at Saint Anselm College, in Manchester, N.H., lasted nearly an hour and was followed by a question-and-answer session in which Romney and Ryan, shirtsleeves rolled up, took turns addressing questions on education, foreign policy and other issues.

“You have to treat friends like friends,” Romney said about U.S.-Israel relations under Obama. “The president throwing [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu under a bus was totally unacceptable.”

Romney touted the success of the many small-business owners he’s recently met, including a furniture maker and food-service entrepreneur, using their stories to again hammer the president for his recent “you didn’t build that” remark.

More On This...

“He said, look man, you are taking me out of context,” Romney said. “The context is worse than the quote.”

Ryan stuck largely to his now-familiar script: first telling crowd members “they have a big decision to make” in November. He also repeated that the U.S. unemployment rate has remained above 8 percent for 42 straight months and used his retired mother and late grandmother, who had Alzheimer's disease, to argue his understanding about the need to save Medicare, which has helped both of them.

“Mitt Romney is part of the solution,” he said. "It’s just that clear. … The good news is it’s not too late. He can get people back to work.”