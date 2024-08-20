Rob Reiner praises Harris camp, DNC for 'protecting' anti-Israel agitators' 'right to protest'

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and director Rob Reiner praised the Harris campaign for supporting anti-Israel agitators' right to protest the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Monday.

Reiner briefly spoke with Fox News Digital on the first night of the DNC, just hours after protesters broke through multiple rounds of fencing and nearly breached the event’s security perimeter.

Asked about his thoughts on the demonstrations, Reiner said, "Well, that's what's … great about America. That we have the right to protest, and that we give everybody the freedom to protest. It's in the Constitution.

"And this campaign is about protecting the Constitution and protecting those people's right to protest outside," Reiner said.

The issue of Israel has driven a wedge between the far-left and others within the Democratic Party, particularly since Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis, mainly civilians.

Thousands of protesters have descended on Chicago, accusing President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of encouraging a "genocide" in Gaza by providing arms to Israel in its invasion of the Palestinian territory. Flags bearing Hamas' insignia were seen among the demonstrators, as well as posters calling for a "global intifada."

Fox News Digital witnessed demonstrators shaking fences feet from the United Center, where the DNC's main events are taking place. Activists were pushed back beyond the security perimeter by police as the activists threw water bottles and picket signs at officers.

Reiner, an outspoken Democratic celebrity, posted on X just days after the Oct. 7 attack, "As a Jew, I don’t care if you’re pro Palestinian or pro Israeli. Hamas is the epitome of evil. And anyone who condones their barbarism is evil. Full stop."

In his conversation with Fox News Digital, Reiner also discussed the contrast between how the Harris and Biden campaigns portrayed their fight against former President Trump, the latter having painted it as a dark existential struggle. Harris' still-young campaign has depicted her as a happy warrior bringing "joy" to Americans.

"What that means is we're going to win," Reiner said. "Because I think Americans ultimately are positive and want good things for this country and not talking about disaster and doom and gloom."