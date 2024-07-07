Hollywood liberal Rob Reiner calls for Biden to withdraw from race: 'It's time to stop f---ing around'

Hollywood director, actor and major Democratic Party donor Rob Reiner called on President Biden to withdraw from the race on Sunday, joining a long list of high-profile supporters who've urged the president to step aside following his debate fiasco last month.

"It’s time to stop f---ing around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down," Reiner posted on X.

The director of "When Harry Met Sally" has been a longtime supporter and donor of the Democratic Party.

He previously praised Biden as a "decent law abiding person" while characterizing former President Trump as a "pathologically lying criminal."

Reiner's call for Biden to withdraw comes shortly after he hosted a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris, Deadline reported. The Los Angeles event took place two days after Biden's politically devastating debate, in which the president was seen visibly confused at times, mouth agape, and frequently unable to complete sentences.

Biden's performance has caused widespread concern about his candidacy among Democrats who now believe he is not equipped to govern for another four years, let alone defeat Trump in November. An onslaught of media outlets and high-profile Democrats have since called for him to step aside from re-election, and more reports have emerged of behind-the-scenes decline. Biden has insisted he is staying in the race.

When told about Reiner's "defection," a prominent Hollywood director told Deadline that Biden is "cooked."

Reiner's plea for Biden comes shortly after another mega donor to the Democratic Party, Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney Company’s co-founder Roy Disney, threatened to withhold cash to the Democratic Party until Biden drops out of the 2024 race.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," she told CNBC .

"If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain," Disney continued. "The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

Hollywood showrunner and longtime Democratic donor Damon Lindelof also penned a piece in Deadline calling on Biden to step down and urged Democrats to "stop giving" money to a candidate that needs to drop out.

