Hollywood liberal Rob Reiner calls for Biden to withdraw from race: 'It's time to stop f---ing around'

'It's time for Joe Biden to step down,' Reiner posted on X

By Yael Halon Fox News
Published
There's no way that I think Biden will be the nominee for the election cycle: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discusses her resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt with a daily fine over the Biden audio tapes and the push for Biden to drop out of the race.

Hollywood director, actor and major Democratic Party donor Rob Reiner called on President Biden to withdraw from the race on Sunday, joining a long list of high-profile supporters who've urged the president to step aside following his debate fiasco last month.

"It’s time to stop f---ing around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down," Reiner posted on X.

The director of "When Harry Met Sally" has been a longtime supporter and donor of the Democratic Party. 

He previously praised Biden as a "decent law abiding person" while characterizing former President Trump as a "pathologically lying criminal."

DAM BURSTS ON DEMOCRAT BIDEN SUPPORT AFTER PELOSI ADMITS HIS HEALTH IS ‘LEGITIMATE ISSUE’

Director Rob Reiner speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 20, 2018.

Liberal actor and director Rob Reiner joined other major Democratic Party donors in Hollywood in calling for President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race. (Reuters)

Reiner's call for Biden to withdraw comes shortly after he hosted a fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris, Deadline reported. The Los Angeles event took place two days after Biden's politically devastating debate, in which the president was seen visibly confused at times, mouth agape, and frequently unable to complete sentences.

Biden's performance has caused widespread concern about his candidacy among Democrats who now believe he is not equipped to govern for another four years, let alone defeat Trump in November. An onslaught of media outlets and high-profile Democrats have since called for him to step aside from re-election, and more reports have emerged of behind-the-scenes decline. Biden has insisted he is staying in the race.

DAMON LINDELOF CALLS ON BIDEN TO DROP OUT OF RACE, ASKS DONORS TO WITHHOLD FUNDING

Honoree Rob Reiner arrives at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) - GM1EA4T0NYI01

Hollywood director Rob Reiner has called on Biden to drop out of the race. (Reuters)

When told about Reiner's "defection," a prominent Hollywood director told Deadline that Biden is "cooked."

Reiner's plea for Biden comes shortly after another mega donor to the Democratic Party, Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney Company’s co-founder Roy Disney, threatened to withhold cash to the Democratic Party until Biden drops out of the 2024 race.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," she told CNBC

"If Biden does not step down, the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain," Disney continued. "The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

TOP HOLLYWOOD DONORS THREATEN TO STOP GIVING TO DEMS IF BIDEN NOT REPLACED AS CANDIDATE: REPORT

Joe Biden

President Biden stands on stage as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris introduces him during a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (Getty Images)

Hollywood showrunner and longtime Democratic donor Damon Lindelof also penned a piece in Deadline calling on Biden to step down and urged Democrats to "stop giving" money to a candidate that needs to drop out.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Kendall Tietz contributed to this report. 

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com