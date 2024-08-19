Man waving Hamas flag outside DNC says 'every Palestinian supports Hamas,' praises terror group for October 7

A man waving a Hamas flag outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago declared that "every Palestinian supports Hamas" and praised the terror group for orchestrating the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Fox News' Mike Tobin was stationed outside the convention hall where anti-Israel protesters, many of them masked, swarmed the streets before breaking open a gated perimeter blocking off the venue where DNC attendees convened inside.

When asked about the scene on the ground on "Special Report" Monday, Tobin told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier that he encountered protesters representing a number of different causes, but his interview with a man "carrying a Hamas flag" was particularly noteworthy.

"Do you support Hamas?" Tobin asked the unidentified man in a clip of the exchange.

"Every Palestinian supports Hamas," he replied. "Not just me. Every Palestinian."

The man, who wore dark sunglasses and appeared middle-aged, can be seen wearing a cap with the words "Palestine" on it. The Hamas flag shared a pole with a Palestinian flag.

"Do you support October 7?" Tobin asked.

"Yes I do," the man said. "What's wrong with October 7? You tell me."

Hundreds of civilians, including babies, women, the elderly, and soldiers were slaughtered, wounded or captured at the hands of Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. More than 100 hostages, a majority of them civilians, were taken from Israel and currently remain in Hamas captivity. Five Americans are believed to be among them.

When Tobin reminded him that innocent women and children were brutally murdered in the senseless attack, the man, visibly angered, replied, "What is this bulls---?"

Chicago law enforcement has been bracing for anti-Israel demonstrations outside the DNC this week. Thousands of protesters are expected to rally in opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel in its nearly 11-month war with Hamas in Gaza.

A masked anti-Israel protester disrupted the DNC welcome party at Navy Pier in Chicago on Sunday, screaming, "You are funding a genocide," after storming the stage and grabbing a microphone. "The Harris-Biden administration keeps sending money to Israel."

As the protester was being dragged offstage, others could be heard chanting, "Free, free Palestine."

On Monday, the Coalition to March on the DNC began a march against the Israel-Hamas war from Chicago's Union Park. At least five additional publicly announced rallies are set to take place in the days leading up to the convention's final ceremonies on Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

The Chicago area has one of the largest Palestinian communities in the nation, and buses were bringing activists from all over the country. Organizers said they hoped the turnout for Monday's march and rally would be at least 20,000 people.

Chicago, which has hosted more political conventions than any other U.S. city, has been unable to escape comparisons to the infamous 1968 convention where police and anti-Vietnam War protesters violently clashed on live television.

Some businesses boarded up their windows as a precaution, and county courts said they would open more space in case of mass arrests.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.