Rick Perry: Time For Blacks To ‘Hold Democrats Accountable’ For Poverty, Unemployment

At a campaign stop on Thursday, 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry said that it was time for black families to start holding Democrats responsible for making empty promises when it comes to reversing situational poverty.

Additionally, the former Texas governor stated that Republicans have spent too much time focusing on limiting the powers of government rather than ensuring all Americans are informed of and involved in political discourse.

Perry’s comments come one day before he is scheduled to appear in New Hampshire. He and 9 other candidates from both parties will spend the entirety of July 4 weekend campaigning in the state.

[h/t: Igor Bobic]

