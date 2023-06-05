Resurfaced photo of Dem governor posing with anti-Christian LGBTQ group takes center stage in year's top race

A recently resurfaced photo of Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posing with a local chapter of the anti-Christian LGBTQ activist group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence has lead to some sharp language between his campaign and that of his Republican challenger, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

"This is just another example of how out of touch Andy Beshear is with our values. He’s the governor of Kentucky, not California," Cameron told Fox News Digital.

"The fact that he would host an anti-Christian hate group that makes fun of people of faith is disqualifying for public office. And this November, he’s going to have plenty of free time to hang out with those people, but it won’t be in the state capitol," Cameron said.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who identify as a group of "queer and trans nuns," are known for mocking Christian beliefs, including holding an annual "Foxy Mary" and "Hunky Jesus" contest, pole dancing on crosses, and using the saying, "Go forth and sin some more!"

DEMOCRATS COME OUT SWINGING WITH TOUGH-ON-CRIME STANCE IN DEEP-RED STATE AS REPUBLICANS PLAY CATCH-UP

The photo, which Beshear took with a local chapter of the group in Feb. 2020 during an appearance at a pro-LGBTQ rally, has again come to light following the recent controversy surrounding the group and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers sparked anger across the country, including from some of its own players, after announcing plans to honor the group with the "Community Hero Award" before their June 16 game.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA), which is aiming to unseat Beasher, has also taken aim at the governor over the photo, telling Fox it wasn't just "a right or left issue."

DEMOCRAT ANDY BESHEAR LAUNCHES RE-ELECTION TOUR AS REPUBLICANS LOOK TO UNITE AFTER BRUTAL KENTUCKY PRIMARY

"Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a blatantly hateful group mocking religion. As Christians across the country are offended and appalled by the obscenity and offensive behavior of this group, this is just another reminder of how out of touch Andy Beshear is with Kentuckians," RGA national press secretary Courtney Alexander said.

In 2020, Beshear defended himself after facing backlash for the photo, telling local NBC affiliate WLWT at the time that "everyone in Kentucky counts," and he "would absolutely take that picture again."

When asked whether Beshear felt the same way in 2023 as he did in 2020 following the Dodgers controversy, campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said the attacks over the photo were an attempt to divide Kentuckians.

‘COAL COUNTRY’ SNUBS REPUBLICANS IN DEEP-RED STATE, BACKS DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR FOR RE-ELECTION

"Daniel Cameron should finally appoint a special prosecutor to look into Matt Bevin’s appalling pardons of child rapists instead of pitting Kentuckians against each other. Andy Beshear believes we are all children of God and under his leadership Kentucky will focus on bringing people together to grow the economy and fix problems instead of bullying and division," Floyd told Fox.

His mention of former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who Beshear defeated in 2019, was a reference to the former's controversial pardoning of violent criminals, including convicted murderers and rapists, ahead of leaving office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race between Beshear and Cameron is expected to be the most watched of the 2023 election cycle, and is likely to be viewed as a bellwether for the 2024 elections.