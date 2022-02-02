Congressional Republicans back Canada 'Freedom Convoy' protest: 'Not some fringe minority'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The massive Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protest against cross-border vaccine mandates is gaining supporters among U.S. congressional Republicans, who say they back the demonstrators' message against coronavirus restrictions.

"The Freedom Convoy embodies how we should stand up for our values in a democracy: peaceful protest, and, when necessary, peaceful noncompliance," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said in statement to Fox News. "I'm proud to stand with them."

"The truckers in Canada have done more for freedom than the entire Democrat party the past two years," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said. "They are not some ‘fringe minority’ with ‘unacceptable views.’ The American people, and freedom loving people across the globe, are tired of the Left’s tyrannical policies. By standing against vaccine mandates, these truckers are simply standing up for liberty. We are behind them."

The protest began on Jan. 23 when the convoy left Vancouver for Ottawa, Canada's capital, to air grievances against the country's policy of not letting unvaccinated truckers cross the U.S.-Canada border. The convoy reached the capital on Saturday and was joined by thousands of other Canadians protesting the mandates as it blocked traffic around Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the group a "fringe minority" and said it reflected the proliferation of "disinformation and misinformation online, conspiracy theorists, about microchips, about God knows what else that go with the tinfoil hats."

But the protesters and their backers argue Trudeau and other leaders worldwide – including in the U.S. – are abusing government authority with heavy-handed vaccine mandates.

"I stand with all Montanans, Americans and our neighbors to the north who are fighting for FREEDOM against overreaching vaccine mandates!" Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont, said.

"Canadian truckers love freedom. Where are most Americans? #EndVaxMandates," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a tweet.

"Throughout the last two years, while so many had the luxury of working from home, our truckers never slowed down," Buck added. "They were in their cabs on the road, making sure our families had food on the table and society kept moving. Now, it’s our turn to have their backs and keep them moving while saying ‘no’ to liberal, government-imposed mandates."

Other figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk have expressed their support.

Ottawa police said in a statement Tuesday that two people were arrested in connection with the protest so far and there are 13 active investigations into those involved with the protest.

One of the men was charged with mischief to property and another man was charged with "Carry a Weapon to a Public Meeting," according to police.

Ottawa police also said they're investigating three complaints through their Hate and Bias Crime Unit, looking into people who desecrated a war monument, and reported there are fewer demonstrators than when the protest first began.

With snow on the way and the potential for sub-zero temperatures in Ottawa by the end of the week, several Canadian groups are organizing to provide fuel, food and more to the demonstrators.

