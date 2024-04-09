GOP Senate hopeful looks to distance himself from link to Texas green energy firm

Republican Utah Senate candidate Trent Staggs has taken a hard stance against progressive ideas when it comes to environmental, social and governance issues — (otherwise known as ESG) — while he's been on the campaign trail.

But some would argue his past may betray him, since he previously served on the board of an ESG-focused company that sought to stop climate change.

Staggs — the current mayor of Riverton, Utah, is locked in a tight GOP primary. He has repeatedly taken aim at renewable-energy-related policies since entering the race. The ESG movement broadly calls for investments to be pulled from traditional energy industries and diverted to green energy industries in the fight against global warming.

According to his campaign website, Staggs stated that he has "battled ESG on the homefront" and "pushed back on damaging 'woke' policies like ESG."

"Mayor Staggs recognized early on the insidiousness of ESG and authored a resolution that prevents Riverton City from working with organizations that espouse it," the website adds.

Securities and Exchange Commission filings reviewed by Fox News Digital show Staggs served on the board of directors of Dallas-based oil remediation services firm Vivakor between September 2020 and January 2023, leaving the position shortly before announcing his Senate campaign.

Vivakor describes itself as a "clean energy technology, ESG company focused in the area of oil remediation and natural resources." During Staggs' tenure, Vivakor further stated that it "intends to continue its ESG focus while seeking opportunities to diversify its products."

The Dallas firm separately characterizes itself as a "socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Staggs said that merely noting his past work with Vivakor "does not tell the full truth."

"My two-year stint with Vivakor was one of several companies and consulting assignments where I fought ESG policies in the corporate boardroom," Staggs said. "At Vivakor, I successfully advocated for the acquisition of traditional oil and gas assets in direct repudiation of ESG."

"I was one of the few voices on the board fighting vehemently against ESG," he continued. "I have seen first hand the detrimental effects of financial markets forcing ESG on public companies, and this is why I've been a champion of fighting this insidious practice both in the corporate world and also within my powers as an elected official."

Vivakor didn't respond to a request for comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

The Utah primary elections, meanwhile, are slated for late June. Staggs trails U.S. Rep. John Curtis, conservative lawyer Brent Hatch and former Utah state Rep. Brad Wilson, according to the latest poll conducted in January by Deseret News and the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics.