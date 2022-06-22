Republican Sen. Cramer suffers 'serious' hand injury, may need amputation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., suffered a "serious" hand injury and may need to undergo an amputation, his office announced Wednesday.

Cramer announced on Twitter that he suffered the injury while "working in the yard" this weekend, though he did not describe specifically what occurred. The injury is to his right hand, he said.

Cramer says he will remain in North Dakota for the time being to receive medical care.

"There is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation," his office said in a statement.

The injury occurred when Cramer attempted to move a large boulder near a rocky beach in his yard. His grandkids frequently play on the beach, and he spotted one rock that appeared unstable, he told Inforum.

He then attempted to move the boulder, but it rolled back on his hand, separating part of his pinky-finger and crushing his ring finger on the right hand, he told the outlet.

Cramer then rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to reattach the severed part of the finger. It may have to be removed later on depending on how it heals, however.

He went on to say he is "alert and in good spirits," however, and is monitoring Senate business.

Cramer's communications director, Molly Block, clarified on Twitter that the risk of amputation relates to the senator's fingers, not his whole hand.

"For those curious - the risk of amputation is for his fingers," Block wrote, adding that Cramer "is cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over."

Cramer stated in a separate post that "part of one little finger" is at risk.

The senator expects to return to Washington after Independence Day.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.