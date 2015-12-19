Reporters iced out at Democratic debate

The Democratic National Committee is trying to ice out reporters during the third Democratic debate tonight in New Hampshire.

The filing area, where reporters covering the debate are organized to watch and quickly write stories before heading to the "spin room" after the debate, sits on the ice rink at Saint Anselm's College ice rink, where the hockey team plays.

To compensate for the chilly ice rink temperatures, the DNC warned reporters to "dress warmly." Upon entrance to the filing center, reporters received both hand and foot warmers.

Not only will reporters have to freeze to cover the debate, but very few people are expected to watch. The debate takes place the Saturday night before Christmas from 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC News.

