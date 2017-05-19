Reporter says he was roughed up by security guards at FCC

A journalist says he was roughed up by security guards when he tried to question a Federal Communications Commission official after a news conference.

Reporter John Donnelly of CQ Roll Call said in a statement issued by the National Press Club that the guards pinned him against a wall and then forced him to leave the FCC headquarters under implied threat of force on Thursday.

Donnelly says he was trying to question FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly after O'Rielly left a podium, which is a standard journalistic practice.

O'Rielly apologized to Donnelly in a series of tweets, saying he didn't see the guards lay a hand on Donnelly but that he does not dispute Donnelly's account of what happened. O'Rielly tweeted, "I am very sorry this occurred."