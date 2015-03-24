Report: Senior Iranian negotiator says nuclear talks could be extended

A senior Iranian official said Friday that an extension of nuclear talks is "possible" if negotiators fail to reach a deal by the Nov. 24 deadline.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said "there is a possibility for everything even an extension of the negotiations," according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"The West should use the present opportunity well to reach a proper solution," Araqchi said.

Iran is negotiating with the United Nations Security Council — Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States and France — plus Germany. Negotiators first extended the talks in July when they agreed to provide Iran access to oil export revenues that had been frozen abroad.



