McClintock says Capitol attack may not have happened if earlier riots had consequences

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he intends to hold the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol responsible and wondered aloud if the incident would have ever happened had lawmakers responded to this summer's chaos in cities across the nation with the same kind of resolve.

"If we had prosecuted BLM and Antifa rioters across the country with the same determination these last six months, this incident may not have happened at all," McClintock said during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The House voted 232-197 Wednesday to impeach President Trump for alleged "incitement of insurrection" in connection with the mob chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The decision to impeach Trump came after he urged his supporters to "fight like hell," prior to them storming the building.

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said that morning, following weeks of disputing the election results.

Following his speech, Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, which sent Congress into recess and the Capitol building into lockdown. The attack left 5 people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Trump's supporters insist that the president did not instruct those at the rally to take up acts of violence and McClintock said "every movement has a lunatic fringe."

"Suppressing free speech is not the answer, holding rioters accountable for their actions is the answer,' McClintock continued.