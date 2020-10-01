Rep. Max Rose calls out fellow Dems over coronavirus relief stalemate: 'People are suffering right now'

As negotiations for a coronavirus relief bill continue, Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., told “Your World" Thursday that the extended timeline should not be a concern.

“This is a moment where we should take a collective deep breath and say, 'Look, they are still negotiating and that is a good thing,'" Rose told host Neil Cavuto.

Rose added that the long-stalled negotiations have been revived over the past 10 days after the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus proposed a “framework,” which Rose said has brought together polarized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Rose emphasized that both parties must reject "blind, partisan messaging documents that we know are dead on arrival, and we’ve got to reject ‘skinny bills’ that do not meet the scale of this public health and economic crisis."

The Democrat added that getting a relief deal through Congress is about helping Americans during a crisis, not about scoring political points

“I don’t give a damn if the president’s name is on it or not,” he said. “Let’s stop with the partisan bickering and let’s stop worrying about the next election.”

“It’s no secret that there are some people in my party that are secretly and surreptitiously saying, ‘Oh, let’s not do any deal whatsoever because we don’t want the president to get credit for anything,” he added. “That is as wrong as it gets. People are suffering right now ... And we have to be there for them as members of Congress and as patriots, not as partisans.”

Rose also announced he supports a reduction in weekly unemployment benefits, as long as there’s room for funding to be “scaled up down the road” in the event of a second wave.