Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol beginning Monday, as part of the third of six days of programs honoring the civil rights icon.

Lewis will be the first African American to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

The late congressman will first be transported from Montgomery, Ala., to Maryland's Joint Base Andrews for a short ceremony, before a motorcade will accompany him to the Capitol, passing by a number of landmarks along the way. The motorcade is expected to pause at various sites, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Black Lives Matter Plaza, where Lewis made his final public appearance.

When Lewis reaches the Capitol at approximately 1 p.m. local time, a military honor guard will escort his casket up the East Front Steps and into the Rotunda. A ceremony will precede his casket lying in state later in the afternoon.

Lewis will later be repositioned at the East Front Steps, and the public will be permitted to view him beginning at 6 p.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Public viewing will resume Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have discouraged people from traveling to Washington for this week’s events. Lewis’ family is also encouraging those who do pay their respects to wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

The celebrations honoring Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Ala. On Sunday, a processional accompanied him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he marched in support of voting rights in 1965.

After he lies in state at the Capitol, Lewis will then be taken to the Georgia State Capitol, where he will lie in state Wednesday, before a Thursday burial.