Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Reddy wins primary for Rep Davids' seat that GOP is gunning to flip red

Kansas' 3rd Congressional District is eyed as a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP in November

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Vulnerable House Dem ignores questions on endorsing VP Harris for president Video

Vulnerable House Dem ignores questions on endorsing VP Harris for president

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez remained silent when asked if she supports Harris for president and if Harris did a good job as ‘border czar.'

An Indian-born U.S. military veteran won the GOP primary in the 3rd Congressional District of Kansas on Tuesday, a seat Republicans are hoping to win back in November.

Dr. Prasanth Reddy, a former physician-turned-high level Labcorp executive, was heavily favored to win the primary against challenger Karen Crnkovich.

Reddy was endorsed by top House Republicans including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and was named to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) "Young Guns" list just last week.

He’s now moving on to face Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., a moderate Democrat seeking a fourth term in the House.

"Extreme House Democrat Sharice Davids has fueled the border, crime and cost of living crises that are wreaking havoc on Kansans’ safety and security. Prasanth Reddy is in a prime position to flip Kansas’ 3rd District red and help grow our House majority in November," Delanie Bomar, a spokeswoman for the House GOP campaign arm, said last week.

Representative Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Kansas, speaks during the DNC Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Representative Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Kansas, speaks during the DNC Women's Leadership Forum conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Bloomberg)

WHICH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS HAVE BANNED TRUMP AND WHY? AN OVERVIEW 

The winner will face off in November against three-term Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., pictured here.

The winner will face off in November against three-term Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., pictured here.

Reddy had far outraised Crnkovich during the primary cycle, bringing in more than $1.3 million compared to her total of just over $150,000.

Both totals are significantly lower, however, than the $3 million and change that Davids has managed to raise. 

FLASHBACK: THESE ARE THE 10 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED TO IMPEACH TRUMP 

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Davids flipped the seat blue when former President Donald Trump was in office. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

Davids won her seat during the blue wave of 2018 and was among the first Native American women to be sworn into Congress. Davids is also the only Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has her seat ranked as an R+1 district, making it a top target for Republicans hoping to keep and expand their razor-thin House majority.

GEN Z STOPPED REPUBLICANS' EXPECTED RED WAVE - HERE'S HOW GOP CAN WIN OVER YOUNG VOTERS

Mike Johnson speaking during the second day of the Republican National Convention

GOP challenger Prasanth Reddy was endorsed by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davids won the district after defeating incumbent former Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., by just under 10 points, and has modestly expanded her margin of victory since.

The district is majority-White and includes much of the Kansas City metro area. It’s also the least red of Kansas’ congressional districts.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics