Rashida Tlaib says she's only wearing a mask because of a 'Republican tracker' near her

" Squad " member Rep. Rashida Tlaib , D-Mich., was caught on camera saying she was only wearing a mask because she was being tailed by a "Republican tracker."

The Michigan congresswoman made the admission while speaking to a maskless attendee at an event in Detroit featuring Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Tlaib told the attendee that she only had the mask on because of the tracker, who was filming the exchange, after the person mistakenly thought Tlaib was scolding him for going maskless.

RASHIDA TLAIB SPOTTED DANCING MASKLESS AT LARGE INDOOR GATHERING IN CDC ‘ORANGE’ ZONE

"Oh, no, oh, not you!" Tlaib said in the video. "No, no, no – I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here."

Tlaib also pointed at the tracker filming the pair’s exchange in the video first reported by the Washington Free Beacon .

The congresswoman came under criticism in August when she was caught maskless on a dance floor in Dearborn, Michigan, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance called for indoor masking due to high coronavirus case counts.

A day before the dance floor controversy, Tlaib had gone after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for posting a video encouraging Americans to resist the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

In response to the Republican lawmaker's video, Tlaib posted a map of Kentucky showing many of the state's counties in the elevated CDC risk categories.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again," Tlaib tweeted. "People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

Tlaib’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the video.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.