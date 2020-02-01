Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., couldn’t resist the urge to boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when her name came up during a Sen. Bernie Sanders event in Iowa on Friday evening, three days before the Iowa caucuses.

Moderator Dionna Langford mentioned that Clinton was quoted in an interview saying “nobody likes” Sanders, The Hill reported.

"We're not gonna boo, we're not gonna boo. We're classy here,” Langford said as the crowd erupted.

"No, I'll boo. Boo!” Tlaib, who was seated onstage next to laughing Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., interrupted. “You all know, I can't be quiet. No, we're going to boo. That's alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win."

A week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren clashed with Sanders at the last presidential debate in Des Moines over whether he said a woman couldn’t win the presidency, Clinton, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said of her 2016 Democratic primary opponent, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Clinton also blamed the “Bernie bro” culture around Sanders, who she said “particularly” attack women.

The 2016 campaign became contentious between Sanders and Clinton supporters after leaked emails seemed to show DNC staffers were favoring her over him.

Sanders has a slight lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the average of the most recent Iowa polls, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Warren in third and fourth.