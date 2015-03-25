Quipsters & Quotes: The Week in Words

Politicians are flinging zingers left and right this week in hopes that voters will choose to keep them in front of the microphone on Election Day. See if you can match these pronouncements to the right politico.

1. "If nominated, I shall not run. If elected, I shall not serve. How about that?"

2. "Getting the deficit down is not rocket science, it is arithmetic."

3. "I'm sorry, I didn't bring my Constitution with me. Fortunately, senators don't have to memorize the Constitution."

4. "It's a simple question. Were you shot at or not?"

5. "I'm always amused to get a lecture on constitutional law from a self-certified ophthalmologist."

6. "...I feel like I've got a lot of work left to do."

7. "I've never had to prove my manhood to anyone."

8. "I can continue to be the annoyer-in-chief if the White House doesn't want to work with us. But if they do, we have a real opportunity to get some things done."

9. "They give new meaning to the term ‘buy American.' They want to buy these elections."

10. "I believe this country is engaged in an ideological struggle of a kind we have never seen before."

A. Republican Delaware Senate candidate Christine O'Donnell

B. Former President Bill Clinton

C. Kentucky Senate candidate Democrat Jack Conway in a debate with Republican opponent Rand Paul

D. President Obama when asked about his 2012 plans

E. Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid responding to opponent Sharron Angle's call to "man up"

F. Democratic Senate candidate Alexi Giannoulias to Rep. Mark Kirk,R-Ill., in a testy televised debate

G. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, denying a 2012 run

H. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

I. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on big corporate donors to the Chamber of Commerce

J. Former President George W. Bush in a speech at the University of Texas, Tyler

ANSWERS: 1G, 2B, 3A, 4F, 5C, 6D, 7E, 8H, 9I, 10J