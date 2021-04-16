Psaki says police ‘too often’ use ‘unnecessary force’ that results in ‘Black and brown deaths’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a daily briefing Friday that "too often" law enforcement uses "unnecessary force" that results in the death of "Black and brown Americans."

Psaki had been asked if President Biden had watched footage of the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

"I have not spoken with him this morning. I expect I'll see him later this morning. I will say for those of us who did watch that video, it is certainly chilling and a reminder that across the country there are far too many communities where there is violence that is impacting that too often in this country," Psaki said. "Law enforcement uses unnecessary force, too often resulting in the death of black and brown Americans.

"The president, again, has repeatedly said that he believes we need police reform. That's what he says he's calling for Congress to send to his desk," the press secretary continued. "There's an independent investigation, as you well know, and certainly we'll see that play itself through."

Still, the White House has distanced the president from more progressive members of his party who say that police are so corrupt they must be dismantled. Asked about Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s, D-Mich., call to end policing, Psaki said earlier this week "that is not the president’s view."

Psaki said that Biden believes in using legislation, specifically the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which "can put many of these necessary reforms in place

The Chicago community and family members of Toledo were reeling after the release of police footage and other materials related to the March shooting of the boy, who was fatally wounded by an officer responding to a report of shots fired in the area.

According to video footage, Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot one time in the chest.

Footage from a surveillance camera provides a different perspective of the police chase, with Toledo appearing to reach behind the fence. The footage later shows a gun on the ground alongside the fence, feet from where Toledo was shot.

